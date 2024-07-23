https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/biden-drops-out-after-mounting-pressure-kamala-harris-emerges-as-democratic-frontrunner--1119462820.html

Biden Drops Out After Mounting Pressure, Kamala Harris Emerges as Democratic Frontrunner

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss political developments domestically and abroad, including Biden dropping out.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the recent advancement by the Russian military in the Donbass region as Zelensky warms up to the idea of peace talks with Moscow.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack, and activist & podcast host Misty Winston join a political panel to weigh in on Biden dropping out of the presidential race.The show closes with Elijah Magnier, a veteran war correspondent, discussing the Israeli bombing of Yemen in retaliation to the drone attack on Tel Aviv.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

