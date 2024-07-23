https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/biden-drops-reelection-bid-russian-military-delegation-to-n-korea-crowdstrike-computer-outage-1119464390.html

President Biden has dropped his bid for reelection and the GOP is demanding that he subsequently abandon his presidency.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the democrat’s election crisis as Joe Biden drops his bid for reelection and Kamala Harris looks to become the nominee.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss a Russian military delegation’s visit to North Korea and rumors that NATO is preparing for war with Russia.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss CrowdStrike’s recent computer incident and the company’s ties to deep-state operations.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Democratic elite’s battle to replace Joe Biden as the nominee.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss Tony Blinken’s claim that Iran is weeks away from creating a nuclear bomb and US political support for Israel as a politically valuable tool.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss a Washington Post article on Social Security and some strange goings on in the US stock market.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the US political crisis and the dynamics of Israel’s war in light of recent political developments in the Biden administration.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

