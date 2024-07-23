https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/biden-to-return-to-white-house-on-tuesday-after-isolating-at-his-home-in-delaware-1119465585.html
Biden to Return to White House on Tuesday After Isolating at His Home in Delaware
US President Joe Biden said he will return to work at the White House on Tuesday, following his COVID-19 induced isolation in Delaware.
"In the afternoon, the President will depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware en route to Dover, Delaware … After, the President will depart Dover, Delaware en route to Joint Base Andrews … Following, the President will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House … Then, the President will receive the President’s Daily Brief," the White House said.On Sunday, Biden announced through his social media accounts that he is suspending his campaign for reelection and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris. He did not appear in front of the camera and has not been seen publicly since Wednesday when he announced he had contracted COVID-19.US Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) demanded that the White House provide "proof of life" of Biden on Monday."I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm. He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he's aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable," she wrote on X.After #proofoflife started trending on X, Biden called into a rally hosted by Harris.
