Biden Withdraws, Endorses Harris; Netanyahu Arrives in DC; USSS Head Testifies

President Joe Biden finally caves to pressure from his party and drops out of the 2024 presidential race.

Political consultant, political organizer and Co-Founder of BLM Tampa Donna Davis joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what comes next for the Democratic party after President Joe Biden suspended his presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris’ strengths and weaknesses as a candidate, some black horse candidates to consider, the impact of intraparty Democratic alliances, whether good or ill comes from an open convention, and why certain progressives insisted on ridin’ with Biden to the bitter end.Scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the legacy of Kamala Harris as prosecutor at varying levels in California, whether to expect any changes in Israel policy from a lame duck Joe Biden, just how much the US is curtailing the behavior of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, how the possible reelection of Donald Trump could affect US policy on Israel and elsewhere, what new demands Netanyahu is bringing to Washington this week, and why descriptions of Palestinian suffering are so rarely linked to Palestinian resistance.Adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses Republican complaints about Biden dropping out, the testimony of the Secret Service director on Capitol Hill today, and what the Secret Service is going to have to do to course correct.The Misfits also discuss a new account of the horrors in Gaza in Politico and the over-the-top paeans to Joe Biden pouring in simultaneously with revelations of how long he’s been checked out of governing.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

