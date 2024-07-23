Biden Withdraws, Endorses Harris; Netanyahu Arrives in DC; USSS Head Testifies

International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
President Joe Biden finally caves to pressure from his party and drops out of the 2024 presidential race.
President Joe Biden finally caves to pressure from his party and drops out of the 2024 presidential race.
Political consultant, political organizer and Co-Founder of BLM Tampa Donna Davis joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what comes next for the Democratic party after President Joe Biden suspended his presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris' strengths and weaknesses as a candidate, some black horse candidates to consider, the impact of intraparty Democratic alliances, whether good or ill comes from an open convention, and why certain progressives insisted on ridin' with Biden to the bitter end.Scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the legacy of Kamala Harris as prosecutor at varying levels in California, whether to expect any changes in Israel policy from a lame duck Joe Biden, just how much the US is curtailing the behavior of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, how the possible reelection of Donald Trump could affect US policy on Israel and elsewhere, what new demands Netanyahu is bringing to Washington this week, and why descriptions of Palestinian suffering are so rarely linked to Palestinian resistance.Adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses Republican complaints about Biden dropping out, the testimony of the Secret Service director on Capitol Hill today, and what the Secret Service is going to have to do to course correct.The Misfits also discuss a new account of the horrors in Gaza in Politico and the over-the-top paeans to Joe Biden pouring in simultaneously with revelations of how long he's been checked out of governing.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 23.07.2024 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 23.07.2024)
President Joe Biden finally caves to pressure from his party and drops out of the 2024 presidential race.
Political consultant, political organizer and Co-Founder of BLM Tampa Donna Davis joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what comes next for the Democratic party after President Joe Biden suspended his presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris’ strengths and weaknesses as a candidate, some black horse candidates to consider, the impact of intraparty Democratic alliances, whether good or ill comes from an open convention, and why certain progressives insisted on ridin’ with Biden to the bitter end.
Scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the legacy of Kamala Harris as prosecutor at varying levels in California, whether to expect any changes in Israel policy from a lame duck Joe Biden, just how much the US is curtailing the behavior of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, how the possible reelection of Donald Trump could affect US policy on Israel and elsewhere, what new demands Netanyahu is bringing to Washington this week, and why descriptions of Palestinian suffering are so rarely linked to Palestinian resistance.
Adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses Republican complaints about Biden dropping out, the testimony of the Secret Service director on Capitol Hill today, and what the Secret Service is going to have to do to course correct.
The Misfits also discuss a new account of the horrors in Gaza in Politico and the over-the-top paeans to Joe Biden pouring in simultaneously with revelations of how long he’s been checked out of governing.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
