Ex-US Envoy to UN: Mideast Peace in Everybody's Interest, Not Just Israel & Palestine

The whole world, not only Israel and Palestine, is interested in resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, former US ambassador to the UN Andrew Young told Sputnik.

"It is in everybody’s interest to settle up the Middle East, not just Israel and Palestine," Young said. He expressed confidence that other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, the US, Egypt, are interested in a resolution to the decades-old conflict. Young, now 92, who served at the UN from 1977-1979, recalled his conversations with the Israelis and the Palestinians at that time. "When I was at the UN, there was a time that I had both Palestinians and Israelis meeting with me, trying to get them to meet and bring them together. There was a real interest in peace," he said. Young said he believes the key to resolving the conflict rests in "a kind of no-fault solution." The current war in Gaza is not good for anybody, and the international community needs to stop the violence and do something to build a better world, the retired diplomat stated. Young, who served at the United Nations from 1977-1979, said people have to think about themselves as human beings on the same planet and urged them to start talking about the future of Earth. "I just wish we could work together to build a peaceful relationship with each other," he said.Touching on the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, the former ambassador further indicated that the Summer Games would serve as a good time to establish peace solutions in global conflicts and find alternatives to war.Aside from his diplomatic role, Young served as mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, until early 1990 and was directly involved in the preparation of the city’s bid to host the Olympics. He also served as co-chair of the Atlanta Committee for the 1996 Olympic Games.

