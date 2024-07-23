https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/harris-not-solid-has-record-of-decisions-based-on-political-trends---ex-doj-prosecutor-1119476548.html
Harris Not Solid, Has Record of Decisions Based on Political Trends - Ex-DOJ Prosecutor
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is not a solid candidate and has a record of making decisions in public office that seem to follow political trends, former Justice Department prosecutor Ronald Sievert told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"As for her record as a DA...It sounds spotty, with her embracing two different extremes at different times - from strong against drugs and crime to weak," Sievert said. "I don’t know the facts behind the cases and policies but my guess is she was reacting to political trends at the time."
US Republican congressional candidate Kathleen Winn also told Sputnik that Harris' record as an attorney general was questionable.
"I knew [Harris] her when she was the attorney general because I worked for our attorney general in Arizona at the same time, and she didn't do good things for the police, everything that she's supported is against the Constitution and the goodwill of the American people," Winn said.
Everything that Harris has done has been detrimental to the United States and to Americans, Winn added.
Sievert pointed out Harris failed to address the crisis on the US southern border after President Joe Biden put her in the lead role to resolve the issue, stating the vice president has allow 15 million illegal crossings at the border, "including thousands of criminals and hundreds on the terror watch list."
"She has wanted to defund the police and abolish ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement]," the prosecutor said. "She is not solid."
Sievert expects Republicans will now start to expose Harris' failures and educate the US public about them.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed Harris to be the Democratic party's nominee for US president, which she accepted.
The Democratic frontrunner is expected to secure her spot as the party's nominee during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22, but there's a possibility it could happen sooner in a virtual roll call due to legal issues.