Harris Not Solid, Has Record of Decisions Based on Political Trends - Ex-DOJ Prosecutor

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is not a solid candidate and has a record of making decisions in public office that seem to follow political trends.

"As for her record as a DA...It sounds spotty, with her embracing two different extremes at different times - from strong against drugs and crime to weak," Sievert said. "I don’t know the facts behind the cases and policies but my guess is she was reacting to political trends at the time." US Republican congressional candidate Kathleen Winn also told Sputnik that Harris' record as an attorney general was questionable. Everything that Harris has done has been detrimental to the United States and to Americans, Winn added. Sievert pointed out Harris failed to address the crisis on the US southern border after President Joe Biden put her in the lead role to resolve the issue, stating the vice president has allow 15 million illegal crossings at the border, "including thousands of criminals and hundreds on the terror watch list."Sievert expects Republicans will now start to expose Harris' failures and educate the US public about them. On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed Harris to be the Democratic party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic frontrunner is expected to secure her spot as the party's nominee during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22, but there's a possibility it could happen sooner in a virtual roll call due to legal issues.

