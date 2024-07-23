https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/idf-says-targeted-over-50-terror-infrastructure-sites-in-khan-yunis-over-past-day-1119473452.html

IDF Says Targeted Over 50 'Terror' Infrastructure Sites in Khan Yunis Over Past Day

IDF Says Targeted Over 50 'Terror' Infrastructure Sites in Khan Yunis Over Past Day

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it struck over 50 "terror" infrastructure sites in the Khan Yunis area over the past 24 hours.

2024-07-23T15:23+0000

2024-07-23T15:23+0000

2024-07-23T15:23+0000

world

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118133503_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f4fe33b8e70d1c7b42e0481876721b8.jpg

On Monday, the IDF announced the start of its combined operations Khan Yunis. Prior to the operation's launch, residents in the area received warnings and calls for evacuation. IDF soldiers continue their operations in the Rafah area, the IDF also said, adding that the troops eliminated "dozens of terrorists in targeted aerial strikes and close-quarters combat." On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed, and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/netanyahu-may-delay-gaza-talks-until-us-presidential-election-in-november---reports-1119454375.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli palestinian conflict, gaza war, gaza strip bombing