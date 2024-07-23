https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/idf-says-targeted-over-50-terror-infrastructure-sites-in-khan-yunis-over-past-day-1119473452.html
IDF Says Targeted Over 50 'Terror' Infrastructure Sites in Khan Yunis Over Past Day
IDF Says Targeted Over 50 'Terror' Infrastructure Sites in Khan Yunis Over Past Day
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it struck over 50 "terror" infrastructure sites in the Khan Yunis area over the past 24 hours.
2024-07-23T15:23+0000
2024-07-23T15:23+0000
2024-07-23T15:23+0000
world
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118133503_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f4fe33b8e70d1c7b42e0481876721b8.jpg
On Monday, the IDF announced the start of its combined operations Khan Yunis. Prior to the operation's launch, residents in the area received warnings and calls for evacuation. IDF soldiers continue their operations in the Rafah area, the IDF also said, adding that the troops eliminated "dozens of terrorists in targeted aerial strikes and close-quarters combat." On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed, and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/netanyahu-may-delay-gaza-talks-until-us-presidential-election-in-november---reports-1119454375.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118133503_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2de026aab64f30e8c5a07083ee321391.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli palestinian conflict, gaza war, gaza strip bombing
israeli palestinian conflict, gaza war, gaza strip bombing
IDF Says Targeted Over 50 'Terror' Infrastructure Sites in Khan Yunis Over Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it struck over 50 "terror" infrastructure sites in the Khan Yunis area over the past 24 hours.
On Monday, the IDF announced the start of its combined operations Khan Yunis. Prior to the operation's launch, residents in the area received warnings and calls for evacuation.
"Over the past day, IDF troops began operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, eliminating terrorists in tank and aerial strikes. As part of the activity, IDF aircraft struck over 50 terror infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and structures used by Hamas terrorists, as well as underground tunnel routes in the area," the IDF said on Telegram.
IDF soldiers continue their operations in the Rafah area, the IDF also said, adding that the troops eliminated "dozens of terrorists in targeted aerial strikes and close-quarters combat."
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed, and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.