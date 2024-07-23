https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/kamala-at-the-forefront-of-the-democratic-party-questions-about-biden-finishing-tenure--1119470055.html

Kamala at the Forefront of the Democratic Party, Questions About Biden Finishing Tenure

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill dedicate the entire show to discussing Biden dropping out of the race.

The show begins with independent journalist Dan Lazare and Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon discussing Biden dropping out of the presidential race and his endorsement of VP Kamala Harris.Then, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joins the show to discuss the future of Kamala Harris's campaign, her policies, and whether she can win over Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

