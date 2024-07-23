https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/lavrov-sits-down-with-heads-of-russian-non-profit-organizations-1119468405.html

Lavrov Sits Down With Heads of Russian Non-Profit Organizations

Annual meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and heads of Russian non-profit organizations have been held since 2004 - except in 2020 and 2021, when the gatherings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting with heads of the country’s non-profit organizations in Moscow on Tuessday.Last year, about 100 representatives of federal and regional non¬profit organizations took part in the gathering. A whole array of topics was discussed then, including the contribution of the non-governmental sector to the creation of new multilateral dialogue platforms, and the role of non-profit organizations in promoting cultural and humanitarian projects in the international arena.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

