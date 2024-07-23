https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/lavrov-sits-down-with-heads-of-russian-non-profit-organizations-1119468405.html
Lavrov Sits Down With Heads of Russian Non-Profit Organizations
Annual meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and heads of Russian non-profit organizations have been held since 2004 - except in 2020 and 2021, when the gatherings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting with heads of the country’s non-profit organizations in Moscow on Tuessday.Last year, about 100 representatives of federal and regional non¬profit organizations took part in the gathering. A whole array of topics was discussed then, including the contribution of the non-governmental sector to the creation of new multilateral dialogue platforms, and the role of non-profit organizations in promoting cultural and humanitarian projects in the international arena.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting with heads of the country’s non-profit organizations in Moscow on Tuessday.
Last year, about 100 representatives of federal and regional non¬profit organizations took part in the gathering. A whole array of topics was discussed then, including the contribution of the non-governmental sector to the creation of new multilateral dialogue platforms, and the role of non-profit organizations in promoting cultural and humanitarian projects in the international arena.
