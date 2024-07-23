https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/top-democrats-still-havent-endorsed-kamala-harris-what-gives-1119466058.html
Top Democrats Still Haven't Endorsed Kamala Harris: What Gives?
Top Democrats Still Haven't Endorsed Kamala Harris: What Gives?
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins kicked off the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe.
2024-07-23T04:13+0000
2024-07-23T04:13+0000
2024-07-23T10:03+0000
the backstory
ukraine
donald trump
joe biden
kamala harris
democrats
gop
hungary
us secret service
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119466180_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0f9063f34be3dd34e5a9a139c61d7931.png
Top Democrats Still Haven't Endorsed Kamala Harris: What Gives?
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins kicked off the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe.
In the first segment of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin, who discussed Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 election and the top Democrats who still have not endorsed a Kamala Harris presidency.Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and co-founder of DDGeopolitics, Sarah Bils, about the Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's testimony on the Trump assassination attempt.To kick off the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, who discussed several topics related to Joe Biden's presidency.In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the show about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and the EU's attempt to oust Hungary from the union's presidency. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119466180_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15936a71c1e29a9294ec0c6dbb025200.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the backstory, can kamala harris win trump, biden drops out, where is joe biden, us secret service head testimony,
the backstory, can kamala harris win trump, biden drops out, where is joe biden, us secret service head testimony,
Top Democrats Still Haven't Endorsed Kamala Harris: What Gives?
04:13 GMT 23.07.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 23.07.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins kicked off the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe.
In the first segment of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin, who discussed Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 election and the top Democrats who still have not endorsed a Kamala Harris presidency.
Rachel then spoke to geopolitical analyst and co-founder of DDGeopolitics, Sarah Bils, about the Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's testimony on the Trump assassination attempt.
To kick off the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, who discussed several topics related to Joe Biden's presidency.
In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the show about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump and the EU's attempt to oust Hungary from the union's presidency.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM