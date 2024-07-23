https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/trump-promises-to-declassify-assassination-attempt-case-materials-if-elected-president-1119472963.html

Trump Promises to Declassify Assassination Attempt Case Materials If Elected President

Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump said that he was ready to declassify his assassination attempt case materials if he makes a comeback to the White House after the presidential election.

"Yeah, sure. There should be nothing to hide," Trump said, replying to the related question. He also said that many of the details of the assassination attempt were already known, adding, that "some of the things that are known are bad." The question is how the shooter could get on the roof and why he was not reported, Trump added. On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, but Trump evaded death by tilting his head at the last second and only sustained a wound to his right ear. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the United States. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted. The Democratic National Convention is slated to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. There, Democratic delegates will officially appoint their candidate to face Trump in the November 5 election.

