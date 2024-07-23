https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/uk-defence-secretary-says-military-faces-serious-challenges-1119470380.html
UK Defence Secretary Says Military Faces 'Serious Challenges'
UK Defence Secretary John Healey said that the country's armed forces were facing "serious challenges," including lack of personnel, inefficiency during procurement process, and others.
"We know all three services [army, navy, air force] face very serious challenges: hollowed out forces, procurement waste, low morale, recruitment and retention crisis and veterans who can't access the services they deserve," Healey said at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) event, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster on Monday. Healey also said that in the two weeks since the Labour Party took over, it has become evident that "these problems are much worse than we thought." The Labour Party secured an overall majority in the House of Commons following the July 4 election, ending the Conservative Party's 14-year grip on power.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defence Secretary John Healey said that the country's armed forces were facing "serious challenges," including lack of personnel, inefficiency during procurement process, and others.
"We know all three services [army, navy, air force] face very serious challenges: hollowed out forces, procurement waste, low morale, recruitment and retention crisis and veterans who can't access the services they deserve," Healey said at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) event, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster on Monday.
Healey also said that in the two weeks since the Labour Party took over, it has become evident that "these problems are much worse than we thought."
The Labour Party secured an overall majority in the House of Commons following the July 4 election, ending the Conservative Party's 14-year grip on power.