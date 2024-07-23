https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/uk-defence-secretary-says-military-faces-serious-challenges-1119470380.html

UK Defence Secretary Says Military Faces 'Serious Challenges'

UK Defence Secretary Says Military Faces 'Serious Challenges'

Sputnik International

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said that the country's armed forces were facing "serious challenges," including lack of personnel, inefficiency during procurement process, and others.

2024-07-23T10:20+0000

2024-07-23T10:20+0000

2024-07-23T10:20+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

royal united services institute

british army

british armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118151953_0:21:2926:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_279b6a9d518b7e06b69a0c5131427a33.jpg

"We know all three services [army, navy, air force] face very serious challenges: hollowed out forces, procurement waste, low morale, recruitment and retention crisis and veterans who can't access the services they deserve," Healey said at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) event, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster on Monday. Healey also said that in the two weeks since the Labour Party took over, it has become evident that "these problems are much worse than we thought." The Labour Party secured an overall majority in the House of Commons following the July 4 election, ending the Conservative Party's 14-year grip on power.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230206/uk-treasury-reportedly-admits-no-more-money-for-defense-as-army-runs-out-of-ammo-1107001895.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, british army, royal army, british armed forces, uk defence secretary john healey