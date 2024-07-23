https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/uk-italy-japan-present-concept-of-next-generation-combat-aircraft---aerospace-company-1119465922.html

UK, Italy, Japan Present Concept of Next-Generation Combat Aircraft - Aerospace Company

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) made up of the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan, revealed their latest concept for a next generation fighter jet.

"The three nations of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – UK, Italy, and Japan – have unveiled a new concept model of their next generation combat aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow," the company said in a statement on Monday. The statement added the new model differs from previous concepts in its increased wingspan to improve the aerodynamics of the aircraft. In December 2022, the leaders of Japan, Italy and the UK agreed on a joint development of a new generation fighter jet. It will replace the F-2 jets in Japan, and the Eurofighter Typhoon jets in Italy and the UK. In December 2023, the three states inked an international agreement within the GCAP program to develop a stealth fighter with supersonic capability.

