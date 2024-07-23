US Geological Survey Confirms No Injuries After ‘Hydrothermal Explosion’ at Yellowstone

International
Nobody has been injured as a result of a hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
"At around 10:00 a.m. MST on July 23, 2024, a small hydrothermal explosion occurred in Yellowstone National Park in the Biscuit Basin thermal area, about 2.1 miles (3.5 km) northwest of Old Faithful," the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said in a statement.Footage of the incident showed tourists running away from the explosion, which appeared to send large amounts of steam, water and debris into the air. Parking lots and boardwalks in Biscuit Basin are closed for visitor safety, the statement said. Yellowstone National Park geologists are investigating the event, the statement said. The explosion does not reflect activity within Yellowstone's volcanic system and is not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, the statement added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nobody has been injured as a result of a hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
"At around 10:00 a.m. MST on July 23, 2024, a small hydrothermal explosion occurred in Yellowstone National Park in the Biscuit Basin thermal area, about 2.1 miles (3.5 km) northwest of Old Faithful," the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said in a statement.
"Numerous videos of the event were recorded by visitors. The boardwalk was damaged, but there were no reports of injury."
Footage of the incident showed tourists running away from the explosion, which appeared to send large amounts of steam, water and debris into the air.
Parking lots and boardwalks in Biscuit Basin are closed for visitor safety, the statement said.
Yellowstone National Park geologists are investigating the event, the statement said. The explosion does not reflect activity within Yellowstone’s volcanic system and is not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, the statement added.
