https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/us-geological-survey-confirms-no-injuries-after-hydrothermal-explosion-at-yellowstone-1119477420.html

US Geological Survey Confirms No Injuries After ‘Hydrothermal Explosion’ at Yellowstone

US Geological Survey Confirms No Injuries After ‘Hydrothermal Explosion’ at Yellowstone

Sputnik International

Nobody has been injured as a result of a hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

2024-07-23T20:34+0000

2024-07-23T20:34+0000

2024-07-23T20:33+0000

americas

us

yellowstone

yellowstone national park

us geological survey (usgs)

explosion

national park service

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119477265_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_8660953d69eafb8630537d1cc0629400.jpg

"At around 10:00 a.m. MST on July 23, 2024, a small hydrothermal explosion occurred in Yellowstone National Park in the Biscuit Basin thermal area, about 2.1 miles (3.5 km) northwest of Old Faithful," the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said in a statement.Footage of the incident showed tourists running away from the explosion, which appeared to send large amounts of steam, water and debris into the air. Parking lots and boardwalks in Biscuit Basin are closed for visitor safety, the statement said. Yellowstone National Park geologists are investigating the event, the statement said. The explosion does not reflect activity within Yellowstone’s volcanic system and is not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, the statement added.

americas

yellowstone

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yellowstone national park explosion, what is old faithful, where is yellowstone