https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/us-lawmaker-introduces-resolution-to-impeach-harris-over-handling-of-border-crisis-1119477570.html
US Lawmaker Introduces Resolution to Impeach Harris Over Handling of Border Crisis
US Lawmaker Introduces Resolution to Impeach Harris Over Handling of Border Crisis
Sputnik International
US Congressman Andy Ogles introduced articles of impeachment against US Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of the border crisis and her role in covering up President Joe Biden’s lack of fitness to serve.
2024-07-23T21:18+0000
2024-07-23T21:18+0000
2024-07-23T21:17+0000
americas
us
kamala harris
elise stefanik
republicans
2024 us presidential election
us-mexico border
illegal immigration
impeachment
resolution
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113186057_0:27:3072:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_63fd14ef59705ae4e9bd288af34d0dc0.jpg
"Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the US Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America," the Daily Caller reported Ogles as saying. Moreover, Harris breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president, Ogles reportedly said. The resolution calls to impeach Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors. US Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also introduced a resolution on Tuesday to condemn Harris’ handling of the border crisis. Stefanik’s resolution condemns Harris’ failure to secure the United States’ borders, affirms the American people deserve elected officials who will execute policies to fix the border crisis and states that the continuation of the Biden administration’s border policies would be disastrous for the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220323/kamala-harris-reportedly-hates-border-czar-job-wanted-low-risk-assignment-instead-1094126798.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113186057_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbe475a83baadf6ed4bfb22881695c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us border crisis, illegal crossings at us-mexico border, illegal immigration in us
us border crisis, illegal crossings at us-mexico border, illegal immigration in us
US Lawmaker Introduces Resolution to Impeach Harris Over Handling of Border Crisis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Andy Ogles introduced articles of impeachment against US Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of the border crisis and her role in covering up President Joe Biden’s lack of fitness to serve.
"Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the US Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America," the Daily Caller reported Ogles as saying.
Moreover, Harris breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president, Ogles reportedly said.
The resolution calls to impeach Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors.
US Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also introduced a resolution on Tuesday to condemn Harris’ handling of the border crisis.
"House Republicans will vote on my resolution to condemn Kamala Harris' failure as Joe Biden's border czar. Kamala Harris' failed leadership led to the most catastrophic open border crisis in history," Stefanik said in a statement.
Stefanik’s resolution condemns Harris’ failure to secure the United States’ borders, affirms the American people deserve elected officials who will execute policies to fix the border crisis and states that the continuation of the Biden administration’s border policies would be disastrous for the United States.