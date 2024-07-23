https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/whistleblower-claims-security-abandoned-at-rooftop-near-trump-rally-due-to-heat---senator-1119465037.html
Whistleblower Claims Security Abandoned at Rooftop Near Trump Rally Due to Heat - Senator
Whistleblower Claims Security Abandoned at Rooftop Near Trump Rally Due to Heat - Senator
Sputnik International
US Senator Josh Hawley revealed that a whistleblower alleged that the rooftop used by Thomas Matthew Crooks to shoot former US President Donald Trump was abandoned by security due to heat.
2024-07-23T00:13+0000
2024-07-23T00:13+0000
2024-07-23T00:13+0000
americas
donald trump
josh hawley
alejandro mayorkas
pennsylvania
secret service
republican
us
2024 us presidential election
donald trump assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119372206_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba0e1109b7eefbf3e6f0d2c31d814cfd.jpg
"Contrary to Director Cheatle's public statement about the 'safety' of the sloped roof of American Glass Research Building 6, one whistleblower with direct knowledge of Secret Service planning for the event alleges that there was supposed to be a law enforcement presence on the roof that day," Hawley said in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday. The whistleblower alleges that at least one security officer was specifically assigned to be on the roof for the duration of the Trump rally, but this individual abandoned his or her post due to the hot weather, according to Hawley. Hawley added that the whistleblower further alleges that concerns over the hot weather prompted law enforcement to neglect to patrol the building and instead to station security personnel inside the building. The senator is asking Mayorkas to provide all records that may be related to this whistleblower's accusations by July 26. On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting him in the right ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/deep-state-could-take-another-shot-at-trump---two-former-us-officials-1119453400.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119372206_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09400f60677fa74cdc1f5073bda703f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
assassination attempt of trump, the roof at the rally, secret service plan during trump rally
assassination attempt of trump, the roof at the rally, secret service plan during trump rally
Whistleblower Claims Security Abandoned at Rooftop Near Trump Rally Due to Heat - Senator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The rooftop of a building where a gunman positioned himself to shoot at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania was left exposed by US law enforcement because it was too hot outside, US Senator Josh Hawley said in a letter citing a whistleblower.
"Contrary to Director Cheatle's public statement about the 'safety' of the sloped roof of American Glass Research Building 6, one whistleblower with direct knowledge of Secret Service planning for the event alleges that there was supposed to be a law enforcement presence on the roof that day," Hawley said in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday.
The whistleblower alleges that at least one security officer was specifically assigned to be on the roof for the duration of the Trump rally, but this individual abandoned his or her post due to the hot weather, according to Hawley.
Hawley added that the whistleblower further alleges that concerns over the hot weather prompted law enforcement to neglect to patrol the building and instead to station security personnel inside the building.
The senator is asking Mayorkas to provide all records that may be related to this whistleblower's accusations by July 26.
On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting him in the right ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others.