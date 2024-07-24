International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/aircraft-crashes-at-kathmandu-airport-in-nepal-with-19-people-aboard---reports-1119481282.html
Aircraft Crashes at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal With 19 People Aboard - Reports
Aircraft Crashes at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal With 19 People Aboard - Reports
Sputnik International
An aircraft of Nepal's Saurya Airlines with 19 people on board, including the crew, has crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, media reported on Wednesday.
2024-07-24T06:34+0000
2024-07-24T06:34+0000
world
kathmandu
nepal
tribhuvan international airport
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105591/64/1055916483_0:145:3041:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_35667d7086476b923ad2badf2ef2374a.jpg
The Pokhara-bound plane crashed at around 11 a.m. (local time, 05:15 GMT), The Kathmandu Post reported. No information on the condition of passengers and crew has been reported yet.
kathmandu
nepal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105591/64/1055916483_187:0:2854:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_685bdeef1fc4b93116afdf59568f61cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
aircraft crash, nepal air crash, kathmandu air crash, air crash nepal
aircraft crash, nepal air crash, kathmandu air crash, air crash nepal

Aircraft Crashes at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal With 19 People Aboard - Reports

06:34 GMT 24.07.2024
© Fotolia / Vadim PetrakovСамолет на взлетно-посадочной полосе аэропорта Тенцинг-Хиллари Лукла, Непал
Самолет на взлетно-посадочной полосе аэропорта Тенцинг-Хиллари Лукла, Непал - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© Fotolia / Vadim Petrakov
Subscribe
Being updated
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - An aircraft of Nepal's Saurya Airlines with 19 people on board, including the crew, has crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, media reported on Wednesday.
The Pokhara-bound plane crashed at around 11 a.m. (local time, 05:15 GMT), The Kathmandu Post reported.
No information on the condition of passengers and crew has been reported yet.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала