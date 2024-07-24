https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/aircraft-crashes-at-kathmandu-airport-in-nepal-with-19-people-aboard---reports-1119481282.html
Aircraft Crashes at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal With 19 People Aboard - Reports
An aircraft of Nepal's Saurya Airlines with 19 people on board, including the crew, has crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, media reported on Wednesday.
The Pokhara-bound plane crashed at around 11 a.m. (local time, 05:15 GMT), The Kathmandu Post reported. No information on the condition of passengers and crew has been reported yet.
An aircraft of Nepal's Saurya Airlines with 19 people on board, including the crew, has crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, media reported on Wednesday.
The Pokhara-bound plane crashed at around 11 a.m. (local time, 05:15 GMT), The Kathmandu Post reported.
No information on the condition of passengers and crew has been reported yet.