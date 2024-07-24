https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/bolivias-potosi-governor-praises-russian-humanitarian-visit-hopes-for-continued-support-1119491577.html

Bolivia's Potosi Governor Praises Russian Humanitarian Visit, Hopes for Continued Support

The visit by Russia's Unity Foundation and cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov had a highly positive impact, Bolivia's Potosi Governor Jhonny Mamani told Sputnik.

Russia's Unity Foundation held a series of humanitarian events to support cancer patients in Bolivia from July 13-21, which were led by the foundation's President Alena Kuzmenko and Kud-Sverchkov and space researcher Anastasia Stepanova. "In truth, as the Autonomous Departmental Government of Potosí, we are very pleased, happy, and satisfied with the visit we had from the Unity Foundation, in which we had a very positive impact on the therapy we had with the brothers from the Daniel Bracamonte Hospital, more specifically with the children who suffer from cancer," Mamani said. Mamani pointed out that they hope to coordinate more activities in the future and to be able to have bilateral relations with the Russian side and with the Unity Foundation for the benefit of children and adults who suffer from cancer. Ivan Zambrana, the head of Bolivia's Space agency, told Sputnik that it was a pleasure to receive Kud-Sverchkov and the Russian delegation, and shared that he hopes there will be more such visits. Zambrana added that the Russian humanitarian mission visit to children with cancer, organized by the Unity Foundation, was undoubtedly of great importance as it provided the patients with a distraction from the harsh realities they faced. "It inspired them to dream, like any other child, of space exploration and other triumphs of the human spirit," he said. During the 12-day visit, The Russian delegation held meetings and art therapy classes with oncology patients and cancer survivors in the cities of Santa Cruz, La Paz, Oruro, and Potosi, In four hospitals, the oncology patients -together with Kud-Sverchkov and space researcher Anastasia Stepanova- painted their dreams on metallic pieces of paper that look like the surface of 2 Marathon satellites, as part of the the Dream Satellite art project. Next year, in collaboration with Roscosmos, a manned Soyuz rocket covered with the children's painted dreams will go to the ISS with cosmonaut Kud-Sverchkov on board. The Unity team also gave lectures at local universities on topics such as global charity initiatives, the importance of psychological support for cancer patients, human space flights, and space research. The humanitarian mission was conducted with support from the Russian Gorchakov Fund, the Russian space agency Roscosmos, other space companies such as Agat, Gonets, and TsNIIMash, as well as the governors of Potosi and Oruro provinces in Bolivia.

