Cheatle Resigns, Kamala Fundraising, Unions Call For End of US Aid to Israel
Rumors about the president’s imminent death fill the internet, while any admission of his years of incompetence were squelched.
04:14 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 24.07.2024)
Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the resignation of Secret Service head Kimberley Cheatle as she is scrutinized for failing to prevent an attempt on former president Donald Trump’s life, how Vice President Kamala Harris might fare in a general election matchup against Trump, whether Trump running mate JD Vance helps or hurts Trump in a contest with Harris, Delta Air Lines’ days-long meltdown, and how much secret negotiations shape American politics.
Syrian American Journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses how the Biden administration is snubbing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether personal insult will ever translate into action on policy, what to make of a China-brokered deal uniting Palestinian governing factions, how Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas might fear being sidelined by talks about a day-after government for Gaza more than he hates Hamas, and how Western media are responding to China’s latest diplomatic achievement.
Spokesperson of the Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses American unions demanding an end to US military aid to Israel, whether these demands will lead to any short term change, whether to expect Harris to open up daylight between her policies and Joe Biden’s, who might help Harris as a running mate, and how Biden’s withdrawal helps down ballot Democrats.
Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and the editor of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses questions emerging about the validity of “shaken baby syndrome,” the use of junk science by prosecutors, why it’s so difficult to overturn convictions based on discredited science, and whether Kamala as “top cop” can protect civil liberties and democracy as President.
The Misfits also discuss France’s Olympic preparations and the announced resignation of Senator Bob Menendez after his federal bribery conviction.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
