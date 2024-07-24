https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/democrats-rally-around-kamala-harris-despite-dismal-approval-rating--1119476707.html

Democrats Rally Around Kamala Harris Despite Dismal Approval Rating

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest current events in the nation including Kamala Harris's campaign.

The show begins with journalist and political campaigner Angie Wong joining Fault Lines to discuss the Kamala Harris campaign following Biden dropping out of the race.Then, John Jackman, a lawyer and host of DD Geopolitics Show, shares the left-wing perspective on Biden dropping out of the presidential race.Later, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo shares the Democrat's perspective on Biden dropping out of the race.The show closes with former CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits John Kirakou weighs in on the Secret Service director testifying to Congress on the assassination attempt against Trump, and the ongoing investigation into the agency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

