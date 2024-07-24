International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Kamala Harris Begins Campaign, Secret Service Director Resigns, Netanyahu in the US and More
Kamala Harris Begins Campaign, Secret Service Director Resigns, Netanyahu in the US and More
On Tuesday, July 23rd's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of topics from around the globe.
Kamala Harris Begins Campaign, Secret Service Director Resigns, Netanyahu in the U.S. and More
On Tuesday, July 23rd's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of topics from around the globe.
In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by syndicated radio host and political scientist, Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the start of the Kamala Harris campaign for the 2024 presidency.Lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon would then join the show to discuss the Secret Service Director's abrupt resignation following her testimony in front of Congress.Rachel would open the last hour of the show by speaking to professor and journalist Said Arikat about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States.In the final segment, journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic spoke to Rachel about the CrowdStrike outage and its effect globally. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Kamala Harris Begins Campaign, Secret Service Director Resigns, Netanyahu in the US and More

Political Misfits
Kamala Harris Begins Campaign, Secret Service Director Resigns, Netanyahu in the U.S. and More
On Tuesday, July 23rd's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of topics from around the globe.
In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by syndicated radio host and political scientist, Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the start of the Kamala Harris campaign for the 2024 presidency.
Lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon would then join the show to discuss the Secret Service Director's abrupt resignation following her testimony in front of Congress.
Rachel would open the last hour of the show by speaking to professor and journalist Said Arikat about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States.
In the final segment, journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic spoke to Rachel about the CrowdStrike outage and its effect globally.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
