Kamala Harris Begins Campaign, Secret Service Director Resigns, Netanyahu in the US and More

On Tuesday, July 23rd's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide array of topics from around the globe.

2024-07-24T04:16+0000

2024-07-24T04:16+0000

2024-07-24T11:44+0000

political misfits

crowdstrike

benjamin netanyahu

israel

joe biden

kamala harris

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

radio

In the opening segment, Rachel was joined by syndicated radio host and political scientist, Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the start of the Kamala Harris campaign for the 2024 presidency.Lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon would then join the show to discuss the Secret Service Director's abrupt resignation following her testimony in front of Congress.Rachel would open the last hour of the show by speaking to professor and journalist Said Arikat about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States.In the final segment, journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic spoke to Rachel about the CrowdStrike outage and its effect globally. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

