Netanyahu to DC; Russian Iran Partnership; Maduro Set for Big Win
Netanyahu to DC; Russian Iran Partnership; Maduro Set for Big Win
Russia and Iran have put the finishing touches on a historic, comprehensive cooperation agreement.
Russia and Iran have put the finishing touches on a historic, comprehensive cooperation agreement.
Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US attempts to interrupt China's influence in Latin America and the neocons continue to accuse China of supporting Russia in Ukraine.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discusses the comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss censorship. Amazon has pulled Caleb's book about Kamala Harris, and Yemen has struck back against Israel.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses Haiti's fight for liberation from US imperialism.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US and how French politics are getting increasingly unstable.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss Netanyahu's visit to DC and European leaders doubling down on Ukraine as the Ukrainian army collapses.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss Russian moves against NATO troops in Ukraine and Netanyahu's visit to DC.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the coming election in Venezuela.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Netanyahu to DC; Russian Iran Partnership; Maduro Set for Big Win
04:14 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 24.07.2024)
Russia and Iran have put the finishing touches on a historic, comprehensive cooperation agreement.
Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US attempts to interrupt China's influence in Latin America and the neocons continue to accuse China of supporting Russia in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discusses the comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss censorship. Amazon has pulled Caleb's book about Kamala Harris, and Yemen has struck back against Israel.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses Haiti's fight for liberation from US imperialism.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US and how French politics are getting increasingly unstable.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss Netanyahu's visit to DC and European leaders doubling down on Ukraine as the Ukrainian army collapses.
Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss Russian moves against NATO troops in Ukraine and Netanyahu's visit to DC.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the coming election in Venezuela.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
