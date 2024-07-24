https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/plot-to-kill-georgias-ruling-partys-founder-linked-to-ukraine---state-security-service-1119484931.html
Plot to Kill Georgia's Ruling Party's Founder Linked to Ukraine - State Security Service
Georgia's State Security Service said on Wednesday it was investigating a plot by former Georgian officials living in Ukraine to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
"The State Security Service is investigating criminal actions, which were funded and organized by former high-ranking Georgian officials and former law enforcement agents living in Ukraine, including the plot to assassinate the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili," the statement read. The agency accused the suspects of planning to stage riots and overthrow the elected Georgian government. Georgian media reported that the security service had summoned a dozen people for questioning. Most of them are said to have experience of fighting Russian troops in Ukraine. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze compared the foiled attempt on Ivanishvili to assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Fico was left fighting for his life after a man shot him in the abdomen at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. Trump sustained a gun wound to his right ear in a shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 and was briefly hospitalized.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgia's State Security Service said on Wednesday it was investigating a plot by former Georgian officials living in Ukraine to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
"The State Security Service is investigating criminal actions, which were funded and organized by former high-ranking Georgian officials and former law enforcement agents living in Ukraine, including the plot to assassinate the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili,"
the statement read.
The agency accused the suspects of planning to stage riots and overthrow the elected Georgian government.
Georgian media reported that the security service had summoned a dozen people for questioning. Most of them are said to have experience of fighting Russian troops in Ukraine.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze compared the foiled attempt on Ivanishvili to assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump.
"Two terrorist attacks have happened recently — one in Slovakia and the other in the United States. They bear the telltale marks of global political forces," Kobakhidze told a news briefing.
Fico was left fighting for his life after a man shot him in the abdomen at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. Trump sustained a gun wound to his right ear in a shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 and was briefly hospitalized.