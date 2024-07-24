International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/plot-to-kill-georgias-ruling-partys-founder-linked-to-ukraine---state-security-service-1119484931.html
Plot to Kill Georgia's Ruling Party's Founder Linked to Ukraine - State Security Service
Plot to Kill Georgia's Ruling Party's Founder Linked to Ukraine - State Security Service
Sputnik International
Georgia's State Security Service said on Wednesday it was investigating a plot by former Georgian officials living in Ukraine to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
2024-07-24T13:15+0000
2024-07-24T13:15+0000
bidzina ivanishvili
georgia
ukraine
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119484745_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_3323905c1932892b5b3ecdfb34f47458.jpg
"The State Security Service is investigating criminal actions, which were funded and organized by former high-ranking Georgian officials and former law enforcement agents living in Ukraine, including the plot to assassinate the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili," the statement read. The agency accused the suspects of planning to stage riots and overthrow the elected Georgian government. Georgian media reported that the security service had summoned a dozen people for questioning. Most of them are said to have experience of fighting Russian troops in Ukraine. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze compared the foiled attempt on Ivanishvili to assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Fico was left fighting for his life after a man shot him in the abdomen at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. Trump sustained a gun wound to his right ear in a shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 and was briefly hospitalized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/georgias-ambassador-who-left-ukraine-calls-his-departure-decline-in-diplomatic-relations-1111711165.html
georgia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119484745_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e04f81d96165fb72045c76952f8528.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, georgia's state security service, georgian dream party, georgian dream party founder, bidzina ivanishvili, irakli kobakhidze
georgia, georgia's state security service, georgian dream party, georgian dream party founder, bidzina ivanishvili, irakli kobakhidze

Plot to Kill Georgia's Ruling Party's Founder Linked to Ukraine - State Security Service

13:15 GMT 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander ImedashvilyGeorgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili
Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Imedashvily
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgia's State Security Service said on Wednesday it was investigating a plot by former Georgian officials living in Ukraine to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
"The State Security Service is investigating criminal actions, which were funded and organized by former high-ranking Georgian officials and former law enforcement agents living in Ukraine, including the plot to assassinate the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili," the statement read.
The agency accused the suspects of planning to stage riots and overthrow the elected Georgian government.
Georgian media reported that the security service had summoned a dozen people for questioning. Most of them are said to have experience of fighting Russian troops in Ukraine.
Embassy of Georgia in Kyiv - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
World
Georgia's Ambassador Who Left Ukraine Calls His Departure Decline in Diplomatic Relations
7 July 2023, 03:35 GMT
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze compared the foiled attempt on Ivanishvili to assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump.
"Two terrorist attacks have happened recently — one in Slovakia and the other in the United States. They bear the telltale marks of global political forces," Kobakhidze told a news briefing.
Fico was left fighting for his life after a man shot him in the abdomen at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. Trump sustained a gun wound to his right ear in a shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 and was briefly hospitalized.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала