https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/protesters-gather-near-us-capitol-to-oppose-netanyahus-congress-address-1119483844.html

Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address

Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington DC as peace and pro-Palestine activists gather around the Capitol building to protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress.

2024-07-24T15:05+0000

2024-07-24T15:05+0000

2024-07-24T15:05+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

us

joe biden

israel

washington

us congress

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118769688_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c73fdedf8bcbd27d1e2931af9d19aad4.jpg

Sputnik is live from Washington DC as peace and pro-Palestine activists gather around the Capitol building to protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress.The demonstrators express their opposition to US support for Israel's actions in Gaza, which they describe as "genocide." The protest coincides with Netanyahu's address to US lawmakers, an invitation that activists argue tarnishes the legacy of the 118th Congress. Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:

israel

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Activists surrounded the Capitol building to protest Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US Congress Sputnik International Activists surrounded the Capitol building to protest Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US Congress 2024-07-24T15:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

benjamin netanyahu, israel, us, washington dc, us capitol, protest near us capitol, protest agaisnt netanyahu, palestine-israel conflict,gaza war