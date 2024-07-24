https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/protesters-gather-near-us-capitol-to-oppose-netanyahus-congress-address-1119483844.html
Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address
Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Washington DC as peace and pro-Palestine activists gather around the Capitol building to protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress.
2024-07-24T15:05+0000
2024-07-24T15:05+0000
2024-07-24T15:05+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
us
joe biden
israel
washington
us congress
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118769688_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c73fdedf8bcbd27d1e2931af9d19aad4.jpg
Sputnik is live from Washington DC as peace and pro-Palestine activists gather around the Capitol building to protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress.The demonstrators express their opposition to US support for Israel's actions in Gaza, which they describe as "genocide." The protest coincides with Netanyahu's address to US lawmakers, an invitation that activists argue tarnishes the legacy of the 118th Congress. Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118769688_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6be8dec5589e47c69b2366e2159c80f4.jpg
Activists surrounded the Capitol building to protest Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US Congress
Sputnik International
Activists surrounded the Capitol building to protest Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US Congress
2024-07-24T15:05+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu, israel, us, washington dc, us capitol, protest near us capitol, protest agaisnt netanyahu, palestine-israel conflict,gaza war
benjamin netanyahu, israel, us, washington dc, us capitol, protest near us capitol, protest agaisnt netanyahu, palestine-israel conflict,gaza war
Protesters Gather Near US Capitol to Oppose Netanyahu's Congress Address
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday for a series of meetings, including with President Joe Biden on Thursday and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday. He is also due to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC as peace and pro-Palestine activists gather around the Capitol building to protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress.
The demonstrators express their opposition to US support for Israel's actions in Gaza, which they describe as "genocide." The protest coincides with Netanyahu's address to US lawmakers, an invitation that activists argue tarnishes the legacy of the 118th Congress.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more: