https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/secret-service-director-resigns-over-trump-assassination--1119475216.html

Secret Service Director Resigns Over Trump Assassination

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the world, including the Secret Service director's resignation.

2024-07-24T04:11+0000

2024-07-24T04:11+0000

2024-07-24T11:18+0000

the final countdown

radio

kamala harris

joe biden

donald trump

israel

palestine

gaza strip

us secret service

The show begins with media commentator and thought leader Mitch Roschelle sharing his perspective on the Kamala Harris campaign.Former Barack Obama campaign director Robin Biro also weighs in on the Kamala Harris campaign.Later, Brian Gates, an international security expert, discusses the resignation of the Secret Service director following the assassination attempt on Trump.The show closes with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa discussing the latest out of Gaza amid the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis and Netanyahu's visit to DC.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

gaza strip

2024

News

the final countdown, us secret service director, did secret service try to kill trump, kamala harris 2024