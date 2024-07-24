https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/secret-service-director-resigns-over-trump-assassination--1119475216.html
Secret Service Director Resigns Over Trump Assassination
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the world, including the Secret Service director's resignation.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119475057_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_658146ed4f5a627b9643a8a69023d502.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the world, including the Secret Service director's resignation.
The show begins with media commentator and thought leader Mitch Roschelle sharing his perspective on the Kamala Harris campaign.Former Barack Obama campaign director Robin Biro also weighs in on the Kamala Harris campaign.Later, Brian Gates, an international security expert, discusses the resignation of the Secret Service director following the assassination attempt on Trump.The show closes with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa discussing the latest out of Gaza amid the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis and Netanyahu's visit to DC.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Secret Service Director Resigns Over Trump Assassination
04:11 GMT 24.07.2024 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 24.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news from around the world, including the Secret Service director's resignation.
The show begins with media commentator and thought leader Mitch Roschelle sharing his perspective on the Kamala Harris campaign.
Former Barack Obama campaign director Robin Biro also weighs in on the Kamala Harris campaign.
Later, Brian Gates, an international security expert, discusses the resignation of the Secret Service director following the assassination attempt on Trump.
The show closes with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa discussing the latest out of Gaza amid the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis and Netanyahu's visit to DC.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
