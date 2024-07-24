https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/secret-service-urges-trump-campaign-to-suspend-outdoor-rallies--report-1119478942.html

Secret Service Urges Trump Campaign to Suspend Outdoor Rallies – Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secret Service officials are encouraging the Donald Trump's 2024 campaign to avoid outdoor rallies and other events that draw large crowds in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, the Washington Post reported.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secret Service officials are encouraging Donald Trump's campaign to avoid outdoor rallies and other events that draw large crowds in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, the Washington Post reported. Secret Service agents expressed concern over the candidate's safety at large outdoor rallies going forward, the newspaper claimed, citing three anonymous sources reportedly familiar with the matter. In response, Trump's team is scouting possible indoor venues capable of accommodating his often large crowds. But indoor rallies are reportedly often more expensive with lower crowd capacities than outdoor events, despite being easier to secure. Earlier Tuesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following widespread calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman attempted to kill the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Cheatle said she assumed full responsibility for the incident in a letter distributed to the agency's staff.

