International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/secret-service-urges-trump-campaign-to-suspend-outdoor-rallies--report-1119478942.html
Secret Service Urges Trump Campaign to Suspend Outdoor Rallies – Report
Secret Service Urges Trump Campaign to Suspend Outdoor Rallies – Report
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secret Service officials are encouraging the Donald Trump's 2024 campaign to avoid outdoor rallies and other events that draw large crowds in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, the Washington Post reported.
2024-07-24T00:08+0000
2024-07-24T00:08+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
donald trump
pennsylvania
washington post
secret service
us secret service
2024 us presidential election
assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b07e44390a42f32a5ff48e357fb7abb.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secret Service officials are encouraging Donald Trump's campaign to avoid outdoor rallies and other events that draw large crowds in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, the Washington Post reported. Secret Service agents expressed concern over the candidate's safety at large outdoor rallies going forward, the newspaper claimed, citing three anonymous sources reportedly familiar with the matter. In response, Trump's team is scouting possible indoor venues capable of accommodating his often large crowds. But indoor rallies are reportedly often more expensive with lower crowd capacities than outdoor events, despite being easier to secure. Earlier Tuesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following widespread calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman attempted to kill the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Cheatle said she assumed full responsibility for the incident in a letter distributed to the agency's staff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/biden-to-blame-pro-palestine-protesters-for-climate-of-violence-after-trump-shooting--report-1119397670.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c600cd608e57b436a029fb8fa77730.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump secret service, secret service suspend outdoor rallies, trump campaign outdoor events, trump outdoor safety
trump secret service, secret service suspend outdoor rallies, trump campaign outdoor events, trump outdoor safety

Secret Service Urges Trump Campaign to Suspend Outdoor Rallies – Report

00:08 GMT 24.07.2024
© AP Photo / Chris CarlsonFormer President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© AP Photo / Chris Carlson
Subscribe
Earlier Tuesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following widespread calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman attempted to kill the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secret Service officials are encouraging Donald Trump's campaign to avoid outdoor rallies and other events that draw large crowds in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against the former president, the Washington Post reported.
Secret Service agents expressed concern over the candidate's safety at large outdoor rallies going forward, the newspaper claimed, citing three anonymous sources reportedly familiar with the matter.
In response, Trump's team is scouting possible indoor venues capable of accommodating his often large crowds. But indoor rallies are reportedly often more expensive with lower crowd capacities than outdoor events, despite being easier to secure.
Earlier Tuesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following widespread calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman attempted to kill the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
Cheatle said she assumed full responsibility for the incident in a letter distributed to the agency's staff.
Pro-Palestine protesters march along the Strip, starting at The Venetian hotel and casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2024
Americas
Biden to Blame Pro-Palestine Protesters for ‘Climate of Violence’ After Trump Shooting – Report
17 July, 05:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала