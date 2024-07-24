International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/tesla-announces-weaker-than-expected-second-quarter-earnings-1119480556.html
Tesla Announces Weaker Than Expected Second-Quarter Earnings
Tesla Announces Weaker Than Expected Second-Quarter Earnings
Sputnik International
Tesla remains the No. 1 selling electric vehicle in the United States and leads the global industry in terms of brand representation. But it is also losing market share to a growing number of rivals at home and abroad, especially Chinese competitors with more innovative technology.
2024-07-24T03:55+0000
2024-07-24T03:55+0000
economy
newsfeed
business
china
tesla
xpeng
electric vehicles
auto industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113799816_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6a93ef13a58bd0222fdf8193678063.jpg
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Global electric vehicle industry leader Tesla has reported weaker than expected earnings for April through June after a drop in automotive sales for a second straight quarter. Tesla reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 billion, a 45% decline compared to the same period last year. Revenue improved by 2% from $24.93 billion a year earlier but only due to Tesla's energy generation and storage business, which sells and installs backup batteries for residential, commercial, and utility use. Revenue from sales of Tesla vehicles dropped 7% to $19.9 billion from $21.27 billion during the same quarter one year ago. Tesla remains the No. 1 selling electric vehicle in the United States and leads the global industry in terms of brand representation. But it is also losing market share to a growing number of rivals at home and abroad, especially Chinese competitors with more innovative technology.ITesla offered discounts and other incentives during the quarter, including subsidized financing deals in China and the United States, to try and spur sales. Those actions further eroded the company’s profits. Globally, Tesla and China’s BYD dominate the electric vehicle market, becoming direct competitors in China as well as much of the world beyond the United States. Other Chinese electric vehicle startups such as Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng are also gearing up for a slice of the international market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/whos-laughing-now-chinas-shrewd-planning-paved-way-for-manufacturing-dominance-1116981963.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113799816_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60d2c79902db92f81fd68af5e64435f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
tesla profits decline, tesla earnings drop, tesla revenue down q2 2024
tesla profits decline, tesla earnings drop, tesla revenue down q2 2024

Tesla Announces Weaker Than Expected Second-Quarter Earnings

03:55 GMT 24.07.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinElon Musk, CEO of X, the company formerly known as Twitter, tightens his tie as he arrives for a closed-door gathering of leading tech CEOs to discuss the priorities and risks surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Elon Musk, CEO of X, the company formerly known as Twitter, tightens his tie as he arrives for a closed-door gathering of leading tech CEOs to discuss the priorities and risks surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
Tesla remains the No. 1 selling electric vehicle in the United States and leads the global industry in terms of brand representation. But it is also losing market share to a growing number of rivals at home and abroad, especially Chinese competitors with more innovative technology.
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Global electric vehicle industry leader Tesla has reported weaker than expected earnings for April through June after a drop in automotive sales for a second straight quarter.
Tesla reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 billion, a 45% decline compared to the same period last year. Revenue improved by 2% from $24.93 billion a year earlier but only due to Tesla's energy generation and storage business, which sells and installs backup batteries for residential, commercial, and utility use.
Revenue from sales of Tesla vehicles dropped 7% to $19.9 billion from $21.27 billion during the same quarter one year ago.
Tesla remains the No. 1 selling electric vehicle in the United States and leads the global industry in terms of brand representation. But it is also losing market share to a growing number of rivals at home and abroad, especially Chinese competitors with more innovative technology.
Models pose near the latest offering from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2024
Analysis
Who’s Laughing Now? China’s Shrewd Planning Paved Way for Manufacturing Dominance
25 February, 23:06 GMT
ITesla offered discounts and other incentives during the quarter, including subsidized financing deals in China and the United States, to try and spur sales. Those actions further eroded the company’s profits.
Globally, Tesla and China’s BYD dominate the electric vehicle market, becoming direct competitors in China as well as much of the world beyond the United States. Other Chinese electric vehicle startups such as Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng are also gearing up for a slice of the international market.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала