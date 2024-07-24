US Capitol Police Say Deployed Pepper Spray on Anti-Netanyahu Protesters

International
The US Capitol Police said on Wednesday that officers deployed pepper spray on demonstrators protesting against a speech to lawmakers by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Part of the crowd has started to become violent at First Street and Constitution Avenue, NW. The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the US Capitol Police said via social media platform X. A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that police are now wearing shields and gas masks. Netanyahu is set to deliver a speech to lawmakers at the US Capitol on Wednesday at the invitation of congressional leaders. However, some lawmakers are skipping Netanyahu’s speech in protest.
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police said on Wednesday that officers deployed pepper spray on demonstrators protesting against a speech to lawmakers by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Part of the crowd has started to become violent at First Street and Constitution Avenue, NW. The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the US Capitol Police said via social media platform X.
A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that police are now wearing shields and gas masks.
Netanyahu is set to deliver a speech to lawmakers at the US Capitol on Wednesday at the invitation of congressional leaders. However, some lawmakers are skipping Netanyahu’s speech in protest.
