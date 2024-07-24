https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/us-capitol-police-say-deployed-pepper-spray-on-anti-netanyahu-protesters-1119489063.html
US Capitol Police Say Deployed Pepper Spray on Anti-Netanyahu Protesters
US Capitol Police Say Deployed Pepper Spray on Anti-Netanyahu Protesters
Sputnik International
The US Capitol Police said on Wednesday that officers deployed pepper spray on demonstrators protesting against a speech to lawmakers by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
2024-07-24T18:23+0000
2024-07-24T18:23+0000
2024-07-24T18:23+0000
americas
us
benjamin netanyahu
us capitol police (uscp)
us capitol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119488896_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75b4493ea81f5e8f05ece03b20c26c8.jpg
“Part of the crowd has started to become violent at First Street and Constitution Avenue, NW. The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the US Capitol Police said via social media platform X. A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that police are now wearing shields and gas masks. Netanyahu is set to deliver a speech to lawmakers at the US Capitol on Wednesday at the invitation of congressional leaders. However, some lawmakers are skipping Netanyahu’s speech in protest.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119488896_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7fa6a069ffc5085cf4121c759fad1b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, washington dc, capitol hill, capitol, protest near capitol, us capitol police, pepper spray, pro-peace protest, pro-palestine protest, benjamin netanyahu
us, washington dc, capitol hill, capitol, protest near capitol, us capitol police, pepper spray, pro-peace protest, pro-palestine protest, benjamin netanyahu
US Capitol Police Say Deployed Pepper Spray on Anti-Netanyahu Protesters
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police said on Wednesday that officers deployed pepper spray on demonstrators protesting against a speech to lawmakers by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Part of the crowd has started to become violent at First Street and Constitution Avenue, NW. The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” the US Capitol Police said via social media platform X.
A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that police are now wearing shields and gas masks.
Netanyahu is set to deliver a speech to lawmakers at the US Capitol on Wednesday at the invitation of congressional leaders. However, some lawmakers are skipping Netanyahu’s speech in protest.