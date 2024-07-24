https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/us-cops-waged-unprovoked-attack-on-protesters-during-netanyahu-address--activist-1119490931.html
US Cops Waged ‘Unprovoked Attack’ on Protesters During Netanyahu Address – Activist
US Cops Waged ‘Unprovoked Attack’ on Protesters During Netanyahu Address – Activist
Sputnik International
DC police launched an “unprovoked attack” against peaceful protesters who marched near the US Capitol during Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, the National Director of the ANSWER Coalition Brian Becker said.
2024-07-24T21:15+0000
2024-07-24T21:15+0000
2024-07-24T21:15+0000
americas
us
brian becker
cannon house office building
us capitol police (uscp)
congress
benjamin netanyahu
protest
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119490774_0:205:2913:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_e8733498d6619a56822120a44d26b872.jpg
“They started pushing us, and then they started pepper spraying everybody in the front line of the protest, myself included,” Becker said. Becker added that it was “a full blast” of pepper spray, and that “dozens and dozens” of protesters were affected as a result. “We are marching to protest the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu is getting a hero's welcome before both houses of Congress,” Becker said. The police stopped the march at Constitution Avenue and warned that they would tear gas only if protesters tried to break security fences. He also said out that the protest would continue until the end of Netanyahu’s speech.The DC protest began at the US Capitol before moving toward the Union Station area. A statement released by the US Capitol Police indicated that a total of six individuals were arrested from the House Galleries, citing unlawful conduct. The day prior, officials arrested some 200 people for protesting inside the Cannon House Office Building.
americas
cannon house office building
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119490774_92:0:2821:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c8e2080be87aa941744abd722c5e83ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us protests in washington dc, what is the answer coalition, netanyahu address to congress
us protests in washington dc, what is the answer coalition, netanyahu address to congress
US Cops Waged ‘Unprovoked Attack’ on Protesters During Netanyahu Address – Activist
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Police in Washington launched an “unprovoked attack” against peaceful protesters who marched near the US Capitol during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, the National Director of the ANSWER Coalition Brian Becker told Sputnik on Wednesday.
“They started pushing us, and then they started pepper spraying everybody in the front line of the protest, myself included,” Becker said.
“So, it was an unprovoked attack by the police, completely unprovoked.”
Becker added that it was “a full blast” of pepper spray, and that “dozens and dozens” of protesters were affected as a result.
“We are marching to protest the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu is getting a hero's welcome before both houses of Congress,” Becker said.
The police stopped the march at Constitution Avenue and warned that they would tear gas only if protesters tried to break security fences.
“We stood up by their line, we were chanting, we should be able to march,” Becker said, adding that the First Amendment to the US Constitution gives people the right to protest peacefully.
He also said out that the protest would continue until the end of Netanyahu’s speech.
The DC protest began at the US Capitol before moving toward the Union Station area.
A statement released by the US Capitol Police indicated that a total of six individuals were arrested from the House Galleries, citing unlawful conduct. The day prior, officials arrested some 200 people for protesting inside the Cannon House Office Building.