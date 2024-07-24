https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/us-cops-waged-unprovoked-attack-on-protesters-during-netanyahu-address--activist-1119490931.html

US Cops Waged ‘Unprovoked Attack’ on Protesters During Netanyahu Address – Activist

DC police launched an “unprovoked attack” against peaceful protesters who marched near the US Capitol during Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, the National Director of the ANSWER Coalition Brian Becker said.

“They started pushing us, and then they started pepper spraying everybody in the front line of the protest, myself included,” Becker said. Becker added that it was “a full blast” of pepper spray, and that “dozens and dozens” of protesters were affected as a result. “We are marching to protest the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu is getting a hero's welcome before both houses of Congress,” Becker said. The police stopped the march at Constitution Avenue and warned that they would tear gas only if protesters tried to break security fences. He also said out that the protest would continue until the end of Netanyahu’s speech.The DC protest began at the US Capitol before moving toward the Union Station area. A statement released by the US Capitol Police indicated that a total of six individuals were arrested from the House Galleries, citing unlawful conduct. The day prior, officials arrested some 200 people for protesting inside the Cannon House Office Building.

