Vietnamese Warship Arrives in Russia's Vladivostok on 'Business Call'
Vietnamese frigate Hung Dao has arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok on a business call, Russia's Pacific Fleet said on Wednesday.
The visit will run through July 31, the statement read.After mooring at the main base of the Pacific Fleet, the ship's crew came ashore and was given a warm welcome by the crews of Russian warships led by Rear Adm. Alexey Sysuev, commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's diverse forces. The Hung Dao frigate was constructed in Russia and heaved off in 2016. In 2017, the vessel was handed over to Vietnam.
The visit will run through July 31, the statement read.
"Today, the Hung Dao frigate of the Naval Forces of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," the force said in a statement.
After mooring at the main base of the Pacific Fleet, the ship's crew came ashore and was given a warm welcome by the crews of Russian warships led by Rear Adm. Alexey Sysuev, commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's diverse forces.
The Hung Dao frigate was constructed in Russia and heaved off in 2016. In 2017, the vessel was handed over to Vietnam.