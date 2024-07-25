https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/biden-decided-to-step-aside-sunday-with-family-group-of-advisors--white-house-1119494565.html

Biden Decided to Step Aside Sunday With Family, Group of Advisors – White House

Biden Decided to Step Aside Sunday With Family, Group of Advisors – White House

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race Sunday while accompanied by his family and a group of advisors, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

2024-07-25T03:45+0000

2024-07-25T03:45+0000

2024-07-25T03:45+0000

us

newsfeed

joe biden

karine jean-pierre

kamala harris

white house

americas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d90ed21c558dec76e66b201e7babb68.jpg

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race Sunday while accompanied by his family and a group of advisors, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. The press secretary was further questioned on the reasons behind holding a news briefing days after Biden announced his decision to step aside, to which she replied that it was protocol not to hold briefings when the President is out of the White House. Jean-Pierre further noted that Biden remained acting president and commander-in-chief despite his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. “He’s [Biden] still very much going to lead this country in the way, in the direction that he believes is right,” she said. On Sunday, incumbent President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Harris said on Tuesday that she had secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party's presidential nominee.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/harris-to-uphold-russophobic-us-dogma-as-world-seeks-multipolar-order--analyst-1119494135.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden step down, biden withdraw from race, biden drop out decision, biden ends candidacy