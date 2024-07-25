International
Biden Decided to Step Aside Sunday With Family, Group of Advisors – White House
US President Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race Sunday while accompanied by his family and a group of advisors, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race Sunday while accompanied by his family and a group of advisors, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. The press secretary was further questioned on the reasons behind holding a news briefing days after Biden announced his decision to step aside, to which she replied that it was protocol not to hold briefings when the President is out of the White House. Jean-Pierre further noted that Biden remained acting president and commander-in-chief despite his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. “He’s [Biden] still very much going to lead this country in the way, in the direction that he believes is right,” she said. On Sunday, incumbent President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Harris said on Tuesday that she had secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party's presidential nominee.
Biden Decided to Step Aside Sunday With Family, Group of Advisors – White House

03:45 GMT 25.07.2024
US President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster
On Sunday, incumbent President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race Sunday while accompanied by his family and a group of advisors, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.
“It started Saturday evening. Next afternoon, which was Sunday afternoon, he made that decision. A small group of advisors, including family, was with him on Saturday night and then Sunday afternoon, he made the decision,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.
The press secretary was further questioned on the reasons behind holding a news briefing days after Biden announced his decision to step aside, to which she replied that it was protocol not to hold briefings when the President is out of the White House.
Jean-Pierre further noted that Biden remained acting president and commander-in-chief despite his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.
“He’s [Biden] still very much going to lead this country in the way, in the direction that he believes is right,” she said.
On Sunday, incumbent President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Harris said on Tuesday that she had secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party's presidential nominee.
