https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/biden-to-publicly-address-decision-to-drop-out-of-2024-election-1119490204.html
Biden to Publicly Address Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Election
Biden to Publicly Address Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, July 24th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a slew of topics from around the globe.
2024-07-25T04:11+0000
2024-07-25T04:11+0000
2024-07-25T10:10+0000
fault lines
us
radio
benjamin netanyahu
kamala harris
donald trump
israel
joe biden
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119490047_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fbcae87b12d1f17e4f99f1bb43fb2cd5.png
Biden to Publicly Address Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, July 24th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a slew of topics from around the globe.
Fault Lines opened the show with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, DC.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to the President of the Institute for Liberty, Andrew Langer, about Kamala Harris' candidacy, as she hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election.Host of RT's Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes helped round out the show with a discussion on Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the election and his upcoming public address, along with Senator Bob Menendez's planned resignation after his guilty conviction.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119490047_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_57d9c7cda234ea5b3f9464d23458fe24.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, can harris beat trump, kamala harris 2024, netanyahu visits us, does israel control us congress
fault lines, can harris beat trump, kamala harris 2024, netanyahu visits us, does israel control us congress
Biden to Publicly Address Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Election
04:11 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 25.07.2024)
On Wednesday, July 24th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a slew of topics from around the globe.
Fault Lines opened the show with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, DC.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to the President of the Institute for Liberty, Andrew Langer, about Kamala Harris' candidacy, as she hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election.
Host of RT's Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes helped round out the show with a discussion on Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the election and his upcoming public address, along with Senator Bob Menendez's planned resignation after his guilty conviction.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM