Biden to Publicly Address Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Election

On Wednesday, July 24th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a slew of topics from around the globe.

Fault Lines opened the show with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, DC.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to the President of the Institute for Liberty, Andrew Langer, about Kamala Harris' candidacy, as she hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election.Host of RT's Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes helped round out the show with a discussion on Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the election and his upcoming public address, along with Senator Bob Menendez's planned resignation after his guilty conviction.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

