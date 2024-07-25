https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/dc-protests-netanyahu-trump-and-harris-tied-mideast-violence-spreads-1119491754.html

DC Protests Netanyahu, Trump and Harris Tied, Mideast Violence Spreads

DC Protests Netanyahu, Trump and Harris Tied, Mideast Violence Spreads

Kamalamania fills the pages of mainstream media outlets. Are they telling the truth this time?

Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss shifting attitudes among American Jews about Israel, why so many American lawmakers are skipping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, whether we’ll see any real changes to US policy toward Israel in the near future, and what role President Joe Biden can and should play in his vice president’s campaign.Political Misfits producer Ben Zinevich discusses the protests outside the US Congress today as Netanyahu prepares to address US lawmakers, what’s driving Americans to protest this appearance by a major ally, and how organizers hope to turn outrage in the streets into policy change.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses how much pressure the US will apply to Netanyahu during his visit to Washington, whether this trip will be a domestic political victory for the Israeli prime minister, what China has achieved in brokering an interim unity government agreement among Palestinian leadership factions, whether the Palestinian people will gain anything from these developments, how Israel is encroaching in the West Bank, whether Israel’s war with Hezbollah will intensify, whether Yemen will be subject to more attacks by Israel or the US, what to think of the visit by the Ukrainian foreign minister to China, and what will come of conflicts between European nations and Ukraine over energy.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses assertions that former President Donald Trump “destabilized” Canada, what’s actually threatening Canadian citizens, why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasing Canadian military spending, and NATO’s dangerous new focus on China.The Misfits also discuss a new, enormously expensive potential AIDS prevention drug; shark attacks; and what countries have the most billionaires.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

