Netanyahu Speaks to Congress to Shore Up Bipartisan Support
Netanyahu Speaks to Congress to Shore Up Bipartisan Support
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the world, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the United States.
Netanyahu Speaks to Congress to Shore Up Bipartisan Support
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the world, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the United States.
Syndicated cartoonist and co-host of the DMZ podcast Scott Stantis helped kick off the show on Wednesday with a discussion on the Kamala Harris saga, as she hits the road to start her 2024 campaign.Author, journalist and podcast host Peter Coffin joined the discussion in the latter part of the hour to give his insight into the Harris campaign for the US presidency.In the final hour of the show, Aviv Bushinsky, the former media advisor and Chief-of-Staff to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed the latter's visit to the US as he addresses Congress on Wednesday.Distinguished conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter joined the show for the last segment, as he discussed the heat wave that is currently causing wildfires and triple-digit temperatures in the western US.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the world, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the United States.
Syndicated cartoonist and co-host of the DMZ podcast Scott Stantis helped kick off the show on Wednesday with a discussion on the Kamala Harris saga, as she hits the road to start her 2024 campaign.
Author, journalist and podcast host Peter Coffin joined the discussion in the latter part of the hour to give his insight into the Harris campaign for the US presidency.
In the final hour of the show, Aviv Bushinsky, the former media advisor and Chief-of-Staff to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed the latter's visit to the US as he addresses Congress on Wednesday.
Distinguished conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter joined the show for the last segment, as he discussed the heat wave that is currently causing wildfires and triple-digit temperatures in the western US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
