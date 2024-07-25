https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/pentagon-confirms-strike-near-airbase-in-iraq-reports-no-casualties-1119509245.html
Pentagon Confirms Strike Near Airbase in Iraq, Reports No Casualties
A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed an attack near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq Thursday but claimed there were no casualties or damage to the facility as a result of the strike.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed an attack near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq Thursday but claimed there were no casualties or damage to the facility as a result of the strike. “We can confirm that there was a strike that landed outside the base with no damage or injuries,” an official told Sputnik.It is not known at this time what equipment was used to carry out the attack or how many munitions were launched, the Pentagon added. Earlier this month two drones attacked the Ain al-Asad Airbase, similarly resulting in no damage or casualties. US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted with multiple attacks since October 2023 following Hamas’ October 7 operation in Israel and the subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip. US support for Tel Aviv has inflamed public opinion across much of the Muslim world.The base was previously targeted by Iran in retaliation for former President Donald Trump's killing of Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.
News
en_EN
