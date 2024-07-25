International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/pentagon-confirms-strike-near-airbase-in-iraq-reports-no-casualties-1119509245.html
Pentagon Confirms Strike Near Airbase in Iraq, Reports No Casualties
Pentagon Confirms Strike Near Airbase in Iraq, Reports No Casualties
Sputnik International
A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed an attack near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq Thursday but claimed there were no casualties or damage to the facility as a result of the strike.
2024-07-25T23:34+0000
2024-07-25T23:34+0000
world
newsfeed
middle east
iraq
syria
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5a5a920f8af5104593c4851f4a9ec0.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed an attack near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq Thursday but claimed there were no casualties or damage to the facility as a result of the strike. “We can confirm that there was a strike that landed outside the base with no damage or injuries,” an official told Sputnik.It is not known at this time what equipment was used to carry out the attack or how many munitions were launched, the Pentagon added. Earlier this month two drones attacked the Ain al-Asad Airbase, similarly resulting in no damage or casualties. US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted with multiple attacks since October 2023 following Hamas’ October 7 operation in Israel and the subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip. US support for Tel Aviv has inflamed public opinion across much of the Muslim world.The base was previously targeted by Iran in retaliation for former President Donald Trump's killing of Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/american-base-near-syria-jordan-border-attacked-amidst-rejection-of-us-role-in-area-1116455518.html
iraq
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53bec1b98c137d79d75e12320bc26ee7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ain al-asad airbase attack, us iraq airbase strike, strikes on us personnel middle east, muslim world opposition to us, arab world opposition to us israel
ain al-asad airbase attack, us iraq airbase strike, strikes on us personnel middle east, muslim world opposition to us, arab world opposition to us israel

Pentagon Confirms Strike Near Airbase in Iraq, Reports No Casualties

23:34 GMT 25.07.2024
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserThis aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Subscribe
US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted with multiple attacks since October 2023 following Hamas’ October 7 operation in Israel and the subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip. US support for Tel Aviv has inflamed public opinion across much of the Muslim world.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed an attack near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq Thursday but claimed there were no casualties or damage to the facility as a result of the strike.
“We can confirm that there was a strike that landed outside the base with no damage or injuries,” an official told Sputnik.
It is not known at this time what equipment was used to carry out the attack or how many munitions were launched, the Pentagon added.
Earlier this month two drones attacked the Ain al-Asad Airbase, similarly resulting in no damage or casualties.
US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted with multiple attacks since October 2023 following Hamas’ October 7 operation in Israel and the subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip. US support for Tel Aviv has inflamed public opinion across much of the Muslim world.
The base was previously targeted by Iran in retaliation for former President Donald Trump's killing of Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.
U.S. Army, soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, Syria (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2024
Analysis
American Base Near Syria-Jordan Border Attacked Amidst Rejection of US Role in Area
28 January, 22:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала