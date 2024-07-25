International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/putin-holds-meeting-with-assad-1119495166.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Assad
Putin Holds Meeting With Assad
Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live to you as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. Politicians will discuss the situation in the Mideast region, which tends to worsen as well as broad range of issues, including economy and trade.
2024-07-25T06:24+0000
2024-07-25T06:24+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
syria
bashar assad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108461271_0:65:2827:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_fd84f2b5767e583f93093826be10eda2.jpg
Sputnik comes live to you as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. Politicians will discuss the situation in the Mideast region, which tends to worsen as well as broad range of issues, including economy and trade.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With Bashar al-Assad
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With Bashar al-Assad
2024-07-25T06:24+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108461271_58:0:2789:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dceed73f2ba1d4c5d6d62f6c5231f0b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin assad, russia syria, putin syria, putin mideast crisis, putin assad syria
putin assad, russia syria, putin syria, putin mideast crisis, putin assad syria

Putin Holds Meeting With Assad

06:24 GMT 25.07.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Putin and Syrian President Assad, March 15 2023, Moscow
Russian President Putin and Syrian President Assad, March 15 2023, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In the wake of political unrest in Syria, Russia helped legitimate government in Damascus to defeat Islamic radicals backed by collective West. Assad repeatedly praised Russia’s peacekeeping role in Syria and stressed that Moscow’s policy strives for peace, including conflict resolution in the Middle East.
Sputnik comes live to you as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. Politicians will discuss the situation in the Mideast region, which tends to worsen as well as broad range of issues, including economy and trade.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала