Putin Holds Meeting With Assad
Sputnik comes live to you as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. Politicians will discuss the situation in the Mideast region, which tends to worsen as well as broad range of issues, including economy and trade.
Sputnik comes live to you as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. Politicians will discuss the situation in the Mideast region, which tends to worsen as well as broad range of issues, including economy and trade.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
In the wake of political unrest in Syria, Russia helped legitimate government in Damascus to defeat Islamic radicals backed by collective West. Assad repeatedly praised Russia’s peacekeeping role in Syria and stressed that Moscow’s policy strives for peace, including conflict resolution in the Middle East.
