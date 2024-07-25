International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-chinese-international-scientific-lunar-station-to-be-built-in-3-phases-1119504138.html
Russian-Chinese International Scientific Lunar Station to Be Built in 3 Phases
Russian-Chinese International Scientific Lunar Station to Be Built in 3 Phases
Sputnik International
The International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be jointly created by Russia and China in three phases: research and development, construction, and operation, according to the relevant agreement published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.
2024-07-25T15:27+0000
2024-07-25T15:27+0000
beyond politics
russia
china
china space program
russian space programs
lunar program
lunar mission
lunar station
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119504581_0:95:1878:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_1d83b787ea8463fbf65f6f8ae6457cd0.jpg
"The creation of the ISLS is planned to be implemented in 3 phases: phase I - research and development ... phase II - construction ... phase III - operation," the document read. Joint Russian-Chinese operations at the station will start during the second phase, according to the document.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/russian-chinese-lunar-nuclear-power-plant-will-combine-countries-scientific-strong-suits-1118339576.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119504581_157:0:1826:1252_1920x0_80_0_0_ed214ead129fc556b35a254b68f133ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian chinese international scientific lunar station, who makes international scientific lunar station, who builds international scientific lunar station, when is international scientific lunar station going to be ready
russian chinese international scientific lunar station, who makes international scientific lunar station, who builds international scientific lunar station, when is international scientific lunar station going to be ready

Russian-Chinese International Scientific Lunar Station to Be Built in 3 Phases

15:27 GMT 25.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankTotal lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be jointly created by Russia and China in three phases: research and development, construction, and operation, according to the relevant agreement published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.
"The creation of the ISLS is planned to be implemented in 3 phases: phase I - research and development ... phase II - construction ... phase III - operation," the document read.
Joint Russian-Chinese operations at the station will start during the second phase, according to the document.

The intergovernmental agreement on the joint creation of the ISLS by China and Russia was signed on November 25, 2022. On June 12, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law ratifying it. The agreement entered into force on July 18.

Total lunar eclipse - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2024
Beyond Politics
Russian-Chinese Lunar Nuclear Power Plant Will Combine Countries’ Scientific Strong Suits
8 May, 19:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала