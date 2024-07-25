https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-chinese-international-scientific-lunar-station-to-be-built-in-3-phases-1119504138.html
Russian-Chinese International Scientific Lunar Station to Be Built in 3 Phases
The International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be jointly created by Russia and China in three phases: research and development, construction, and operation, according to the relevant agreement published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.
"The creation of the ISLS is planned to be implemented in 3 phases: phase I - research and development ... phase II - construction ... phase III - operation," the document read. Joint Russian-Chinese operations at the station will start during the second phase, according to the document.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be jointly created by Russia and China in three phases: research and development, construction, and operation, according to the relevant agreement published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.
The intergovernmental agreement on the joint creation of the ISLS by China and Russia was signed on November 25, 2022. On June 12, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law ratifying it. The agreement entered into force on July 18.