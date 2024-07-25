https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-chinese-international-scientific-lunar-station-to-be-built-in-3-phases-1119504138.html

Russian-Chinese International Scientific Lunar Station to Be Built in 3 Phases

Sputnik International

The International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be jointly created by Russia and China in three phases: research and development, construction, and operation, according to the relevant agreement published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.

beyond politics

"The creation of the ISLS is planned to be implemented in 3 phases: phase I - research and development ... phase II - construction ... phase III - operation," the document read. Joint Russian-Chinese operations at the station will start during the second phase, according to the document.

