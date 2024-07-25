https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/ukraine-open-to-peace-talks-with-russia-after-battlefield-setbacks-1119492297.html
Ukraine Open to Peace Talks With Russia After Battlefield Setbacks
Sputnik International
On the Wednesday, July 24th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including Ukraine's openness to peace talks with Russia.
04:15 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 25.07.2024)
On the Wednesday, July 24th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including Ukraine's openness to peace talks with Russia.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to author, journalist and syndicated cartoonist, Ted Rall, about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's congressional address ahead of his Thursday, July 25th meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Rachel then turned her attention to Ukraine amid reports of Kiev's openness to peace talks with Russia. She would speak to former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the latest developments from Beijing, China.
University of South-Eastern Norway professor Glenn Diesen joined the show to open the last hour, as he spoke about Ukraine's battlefield woes and the need for a peaceful settlement to the country's conflict.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to lawyer, journalist and peace activist Dmitri Lascaris about the ongoing war in Gaza, along with a number of stories from the Mid-East region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM