https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/ukraine-open-to-peace-talks-with-russia-after-battlefield-setbacks-1119492297.html

Ukraine Open to Peace Talks With Russia After Battlefield Setbacks

Ukraine Open to Peace Talks With Russia After Battlefield Setbacks

Sputnik International

On the Wednesday, July 24th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including Ukraine's openness to peace talks with Russia.

2024-07-25T04:15+0000

2024-07-25T04:15+0000

2024-07-25T10:25+0000

the backstory

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

donald trump

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

gaza strip

israel

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119492405_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b479484776f09d1ec7fe9e49cd472466.png

Ukraine Open to Peace Talks With Russia After Battlefield Setbacks Sputnik International On the Wednesday, July 24th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including Ukraine's openness to peace talks with Russia.

In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to author, journalist and syndicated cartoonist, Ted Rall, about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's congressional address ahead of his Thursday, July 25th meeting with US President Joe Biden.Rachel then turned her attention to Ukraine amid reports of Kiev's openness to peace talks with Russia. She would speak to former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the latest developments from Beijing, China.University of South-Eastern Norway professor Glenn Diesen joined the show to open the last hour, as he spoke about Ukraine's battlefield woes and the need for a peaceful settlement to the country's conflict.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to lawyer, journalist and peace activist Dmitri Lascaris about the ongoing war in Gaza, along with a number of stories from the Mid-East region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, ukraine-russia peace talks, kuleba visits china, netanyahu visits us, war in gaza