Ukraine Signals Willingness to Talk; Temporary Calm in South China Sea; Netanyahu to DC

Ukrainian officials have begun signaling a willingness to talk with Russia but a law preventing negotiations may block their intentions.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor, Covert Action Magazine joins us to discuss the CrowdStrike computer incident and the Netanyahu visit to DC.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst joins us to discuss Ukrainian signals for negotiations and Russia’s Eurasian security plans.Thomas Mountain, historian and journalist, joins us to discuss Benjamin Netanyahu in Congress and the potential for an expanded conflict in the Middle East.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling on Israeli occupation.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack joins us to discuss the Harris campaign and the removal of Joe Biden.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the potentials for the foreign policy of Kamala Harris.Ben Zinovich, Journalist and activist joins us to discuss the Netanyahu speech in the US congress and the subsequent protests.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the temporary calm in the South China Sea as the Philippines reduces tensions and the Eurasian security plan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

