https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/100-champagne-bottles-discovered-in-19th-century-shipwreck-1119508738.html

100 Champagne Bottles Discovered in 19th Century Shipwreck

100 Champagne Bottles Discovered in 19th Century Shipwreck

Sputnik International

A group of divers working to comb through the Baltic Sea for shipwrecks have made an exciting discovery about 20 nautical miles south of the Swedish island of Öland.

2024-07-26T03:51+0000

2024-07-26T03:51+0000

2024-07-26T03:51+0000

beyond politics

baltic sea

sweden

öland

shipwreck

champagne

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107750/05/1077500580_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_d50a59186227656c595289a3ae88b057.jpg

A group of divers working to comb through the Baltic Sea for shipwrecks have made a significant discovery about 20 nautical miles south of the Swedish island of Öland. The team of divers discovered a 19th century sailing ship loaded with a large stock of champagne, wine, mineral water and porcelain.Tomasz Stachura, the leader of the Polish diving group Baltictech, said the ship was in “very good condition” and was “brimming with historical treasures, including crates of champagne, baskets of mineral water and porcelain.”Stachura said the divers did not initially expect the wreck to be “anything significant” and added that the team “even hesitated for a moment whether to dive at all.”The Balitctech team has found “numerous wrecks” in the Baltic Sea, but it was rare for them to discover a site with such a boozy bounty.More than 100 bottles of champagne were discovered – however, it is not the oldest champagne found in a Baltic shipwreck. In 2010, diving instructor Christian Ekstrom and his team found 30 or more bottles on a ship near the Aland Islands. The bottles are thought to date back to the 1780s, and were most likely on route to Russia.The divers notified Swedish regional authorities about their discovery, but probably won’t be able to open the champagne just yet. Several formalities will have to be settled before they can crack open the loot.However, Stachura said he is not intimidated over the wait.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/ukrainian-ex-presidents-wife-owns-giant-champagne-factory-in-embattled-artemovsk-dpr-chief-reveals-1109347444.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/unknown-source-on-sea-floor-is-producing-large-amounts-of-oxygen-1119480401.html

baltic sea

sweden

öland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

shipwreck, alcohol, champagne, sweden, baltic sea, öland