https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/biden-hammers-trump-in-first-speech-since-dropping-out-of-2024-election--1119507926.html

Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election

Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election

Sputnik International

On Thursday, July 25th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed many current events from around the globe, including Biden's first speech since dropping out of the race.

2024-07-26T04:12+0000

2024-07-26T04:12+0000

2024-07-26T11:32+0000

fault lines

us

radio

benjamin netanyahu

kiev

ukraine

kamala harris

joe biden

lebanon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119508212_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_728a27175286b362b82857be6f2e802c.png

Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election Sputnik International On Thursday, July 25th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed many current events from around the globe, including Biden's first speech since dropping out of the race.

The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum discussing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, DC to speak on Capitol Hill.Then, political cartoonist and host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighs in on Biden's first speech addressing the nation since dropping out of the presidential race.Later, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighs in on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign following Biden dropping out.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on Ukraine's top diplomat claiming that Kiev is ready to negotiate with Moscow during his visit to China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

kiev

ukraine

lebanon

capitol hill

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, biden drops out, biden hetanyahu meeting, where is kamala harris on israel-palestine conflict, harris 2024 campaign