https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/biden-hammers-trump-in-first-speech-since-dropping-out-of-2024-election--1119507926.html
Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election
Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On Thursday, July 25th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed many current events from around the globe, including Biden's first speech since dropping out of the race.
2024-07-26T04:12+0000
2024-07-26T04:12+0000
2024-07-26T11:32+0000
fault lines
us
radio
benjamin netanyahu
kiev
ukraine
kamala harris
joe biden
lebanon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119508212_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_728a27175286b362b82857be6f2e802c.png
Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On Thursday, July 25th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed many current events from around the globe, including Biden's first speech since dropping out of the race.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum discussing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, DC to speak on Capitol Hill.Then, political cartoonist and host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighs in on Biden's first speech addressing the nation since dropping out of the presidential race.Later, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighs in on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign following Biden dropping out.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on Ukraine's top diplomat claiming that Kiev is ready to negotiate with Moscow during his visit to China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
kiev
ukraine
lebanon
capitol hill
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119508212_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1ecaa92f8ac1401bb559558cefa55351.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, biden drops out, biden hetanyahu meeting, where is kamala harris on israel-palestine conflict, harris 2024 campaign
fault lines, biden drops out, biden hetanyahu meeting, where is kamala harris on israel-palestine conflict, harris 2024 campaign
Biden Hammers Trump in First Speech Since Dropping Out of 2024 Election
04:12 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 26.07.2024)
On Thursday, July 25th's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed many current events from around the globe, including Biden's first speech since dropping out of the race.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum discussing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, DC to speak on Capitol Hill.
Then, political cartoonist and host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighs in on Biden's first speech addressing the nation since dropping out of the presidential race.
Later, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighs in on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign following Biden dropping out.
The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on Ukraine's top diplomat claiming that Kiev is ready to negotiate with Moscow during his visit to China.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM