Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting
Sputnik is live from Vientiane, Laos, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov takes part in the post-ministerial meeting of ASEAN - the political and economic union and security forum of 10 Southeast Asian nations.
Russia cooperates with ASEAN nations in energy, finance, agriculture, technology, and tourism while bloc members undoubtedly appreciate Moscow's historic stance on the region and opposition to colonialism.
06:05 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 26.07.2024)
Russia has engaged in extensive dialogue with ASEAN since signing a progressive and comprehensive partnership in 2005.
Sputnik is live from Vientiane, Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is taking part in the post-ministerial meeting of ASEAN – a political and economic union and security forum of 10 Southeast Asian nations. All states combined, ASEAN is the fifth largest economy in the world with an ambitious development program.
Russia cooperates with ASEAN nations in energy, finance, agriculture, technology, and tourism while bloc members undoubtedly appreciate Moscow’s historic stance on the region and opposition to colonialism.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!