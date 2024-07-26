International
Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/lavrov-participates-in-asean-post-ministerial-meeting--1119512176.html
Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting
Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Vientiane, Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov takes part in the post-ministerial meeting of ASEAN - the political and economic union and security forum of 10 Southeast Asian nations.
2024-07-26T06:05+0000
2024-07-26T06:11+0000
world
russia
asean
sergey lavrov
laos
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg
Sputnik is live from Vientiane, Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is taking part in the post-ministerial meeting of ASEAN – a political and economic union and security forum of 10 Southeast Asian nations. All states combined, ASEAN is the fifth largest economy in the world with an ambitious development program.Russia cooperates with ASEAN nations in energy, finance, agriculture, technology, and tourism while bloc members undoubtedly appreciate Moscow’s historic stance on the region and opposition to colonialism.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
laos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting
Sputnik International
Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting
2024-07-26T06:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1548a33d6fef208b6d071d9eee59a417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov asean. asean meeting, russia asean, lavrov laos, russia asean partnership
lavrov asean. asean meeting, russia asean, lavrov laos, russia asean partnership

Lavrov Participates in ASEAN Post-Ministerial Meeting

06:05 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 26.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia has engaged in extensive dialogue with ASEAN since signing a progressive and comprehensive partnership in 2005.
Sputnik is live from Vientiane, Laos, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is taking part in the post-ministerial meeting of ASEAN – a political and economic union and security forum of 10 Southeast Asian nations. All states combined, ASEAN is the fifth largest economy in the world with an ambitious development program.
Russia cooperates with ASEAN nations in energy, finance, agriculture, technology, and tourism while bloc members undoubtedly appreciate Moscow’s historic stance on the region and opposition to colonialism.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала