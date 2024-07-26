https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/netanyahu-meets-with-biden-and-harris-ahead-of-mar-a-lago-visit-1119508914.html
Netanyahu Meets With Biden and Harris Ahead of Mar-a-Lago Visit
On the July 25th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including the latest from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's US visit.
On the July 25th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including the latest from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's U.S. visit.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about US President Joe Biden's first public address since announcing his decision to drop out of the 2024 election.Author and journalist Robert Fantina then joined the show to discuss Netanyahu's separate meetings with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before he heads south to meet with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.Rachel opened the last hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the Kiev regime's openness to hold peace talks with Russia.In the final segment, writer and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson spoke to Rachel about several topics, including the July 13th assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On the July 25th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including the latest from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's US visit.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about US President Joe Biden's first public address since announcing his decision to drop out of the 2024 election.
Author and journalist Robert Fantina then joined the show to discuss Netanyahu's separate meetings with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before he heads south to meet with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago.
Rachel opened the last hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the Kiev regime's openness to hold peace talks with Russia.
In the final segment, writer and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson spoke to Rachel about several topics, including the July 13th assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM