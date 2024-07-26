https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/netanyahu-visits-congress-russiasyria-meeting-us-saudi-weapons-deal-1119511336.html

Netanyahu Visits Congress; Russia-Syria Meeting; US-Saudi Weapons Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the US to buoy support for its genocidal Gaza attacks; Russian President Putin met with his Syrian counterpart al-Assad; and the White House Approved a Nearly $3 Billion Weapons Sale to Saudi Arabia.

James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Israeli Prime Minister's visit to Congress to bolster support for its genocidal Gaza attacks and Vice President Kamala Harris's record on Israel.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the recent talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, which focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and progress toward a peaceful resolution.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris's" anointing" as the Democratic pick for the upcoming Presidential election and the 45th anniversary of Nicaragua's victory of the Sandinista Revolution.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss President Biden's campaign exit address, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's defiant visit to Congress, and the large election war chest collected by the Kamala Harris campaign.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, discusses her Truthout article analyzing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Congress and why it underscored the US contempt for International law.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss the upcoming Venezuelan Presidential Election.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, discusses the Israeli Prime Minister's trip to the US, the media ignoring Israeli massacres while fixating on US elections, and where the distribution of $42 Trillion in new wealth went during the last decade.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss his latest article, Bombshells in the 2024 Election: Past & Future, and why current young Baby Boomers are in financial peril.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

