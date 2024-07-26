International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/protests-clash-with-police-as-netanyahu-addresses-us-congress--1119506068.html
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to DC.
2024-07-26T04:11+0000
2024-07-26T11:29+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
kamala harris
2024 us presidential election
ukraine
china
russia
benjamin netanyahu
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119505860_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_327aded00742a72320637bddd06c6507.jpg
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses U.S. Congress
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to D.C.
The show begins with political analyst and host of Pasta 2 Go, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden's first speech since dropping out of the presidential race.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss Kamala Harris's newly announced presidential campaign.Later, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to weigh in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial visit to DC.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the top Ukrainian diplomat's visit to China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
china
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119505860_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d43781ea2808217ab55b17ca5d9accf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, netanyahu in dc, kamala harris 2024, kuleba in china, can harris beat trump
the final countdown, netanyahu in dc, kamala harris 2024, kuleba in china, can harris beat trump

Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress

04:11 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 26.07.2024)
The Final Countdown
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses U.S. Congress
Subscribe
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Steve Gill
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to DC.
The show begins with political analyst and host of Pasta 2 Go, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden's first speech since dropping out of the presidential race.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss Kamala Harris's newly announced presidential campaign.
Later, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to weigh in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial visit to DC.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the top Ukrainian diplomat's visit to China.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала