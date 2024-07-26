https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/protests-clash-with-police-as-netanyahu-addresses-us-congress--1119506068.html

Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to DC.

2024-07-26

The show begins with political analyst and host of Pasta 2 Go, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden's first speech since dropping out of the presidential race.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss Kamala Harris's newly announced presidential campaign.Later, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to weigh in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial visit to DC.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the top Ukrainian diplomat's visit to China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

