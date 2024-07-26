https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/protests-clash-with-police-as-netanyahu-addresses-us-congress--1119506068.html
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to DC.
2024-07-26T04:11+0000
2024-07-26T04:11+0000
2024-07-26T11:29+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
kamala harris
2024 us presidential election
ukraine
china
russia
benjamin netanyahu
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119505860_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_327aded00742a72320637bddd06c6507.jpg
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses U.S. Congress
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to D.C.
The show begins with political analyst and host of Pasta 2 Go, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden's first speech since dropping out of the presidential race.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss Kamala Harris's newly announced presidential campaign.Later, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to weigh in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial visit to DC.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the top Ukrainian diplomat's visit to China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
china
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119505860_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d43781ea2808217ab55b17ca5d9accf0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, netanyahu in dc, kamala harris 2024, kuleba in china, can harris beat trump
the final countdown, netanyahu in dc, kamala harris 2024, kuleba in china, can harris beat trump
Protests Clash With Police as Netanyahu Addresses US Congress
04:11 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 26.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news worldwide, including Netanyahu's visit to DC.
The show begins with political analyst and host of Pasta 2 Go, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden's first speech since dropping out of the presidential race.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss Kamala Harris's newly announced presidential campaign.
Later, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to weigh in on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial visit to DC.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the top Ukrainian diplomat's visit to China.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM