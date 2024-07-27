https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/kamala-challenges-trump-to-debate-as-presidential-race-heats-up-1119525594.html

Kamala Challenges Trump to Debate as Presidential Race Heats Up

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed current events from around the globe, including the latest out of the turbulent U.S. presidential race.

The show begins with independent journalist and staff writer for Venezuela Analysis Andreína Chávez joins the show to share her perspective on the Venezuelan elections.Then, the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov delves into Kamala Harris's policy on Israel following her low-profile meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

