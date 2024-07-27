https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/kamala-harris-cult-is-without-a-personality-ted-rall-1119523033.html

Kamala Harris' Cult is Without a Personality: Ted Rall

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest news nationwide, including Kamala Harris' campaign.

The show begins with economist and professor Mark Frost joining the show to discuss the current state of the US economy.Then, Ted Rall and Steve Gill dive into the latest out of Kamala Harris's campaign, and California Governor Gavin Newsom's crackdown on homelessness.Later, political analyst and host of 'Pasta 2 Go' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula shares his perspective on the Venezuelan elections.The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joining to discuss Rupert Murdoch's legal battle with his children.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

