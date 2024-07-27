https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/pentagon-finds-another-2-billion-in-ukraine-aid-accounting-errors-1119526625.html
Pentagon Finds Another $2 Billion in Ukraine Aid “Accounting Errors”
On the Friday, July 26th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week by examining several topics from around the globe.
In the first segment, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the recent reports from the Pentagon regarding apparent Ukraine aid "accounting errors" totaling more than $2 billion.Independent journalist Sam Husseini then joined the show to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Rachel opened the last hour of the show with finance expert Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz, who discussed the state of the US economy.In the final segment, journalist and geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf spoke to Rachel about the current situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the international community calls on both sides to ease hostilities.
04:20 GMT 27.07.2024 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 27.07.2024)
On the Friday, July 26th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week by examining several topics from around the globe.
In the first segment, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the recent reports from the Pentagon regarding apparent Ukraine aid “accounting errors” totaling more than $2 billion.
Independent journalist Sam Husseini then joined the show to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rachel opened the last hour of the show with finance expert Todd ‘Bubba’ Horwitz, who discussed the state of the US economy.
In the final segment, journalist and geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf spoke to Rachel about the current situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the international community calls on both sides to ease hostilities.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM