South Korea's National Team Announced as North Korea at Opening Ceremony of Paris Olympics

The South Korean authorities have demanded a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in connection with the fact that its national team was mistakenly announced as North Korean athletes during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, a parade of athletes took place on the River Seine as part of the opening ceremony for the Olympics. As the boat carrying the South Korean delegation passed, the announcer referred to them as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea," while the title on the broadcast feed correctly showed "Republic of Korea." "We also asked the foreign ministry to lodge a strong complaint with France on a government level. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee immediately asked the Paris organizing committee to prevent a recurrence of similar cases and will submit an official protest under our chef de mission. The committee will also meet with the IOC," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency. France is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, with most of the events taking place in Paris and its suburbs. Only 15 Russian athletes have been allowed to compete in the Games in five sports in neutral status, without the use of the national flag or anthem. Their achievements will also not be listed in the official medal table.

