T-Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than Previously Believed

According to a new study, the king of dinosaurs may have been 70% heavier and 25% longer than previously thought.

According to a new study, the king of dinosaurs may have been 70% heavier and 25% longer than previously thought.Paleontologists from the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, said the carnivorous T-Rex could have weighed up to 33,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms), which would make it 35% heavier than an average school bus.In an effort to determine how big the dinosaur could get, scientists first examined the fossil record, which shows that a total of about 2.5 billion T-Rex once lived on Earth. But just 32 adult fossils have ever been found.The largest T-Rex on record is a specimen named “Scotty”, which weighed an estimated 19,555 lbs (8,870 kg) when it was alive. But the largest T-Rex “would have been about 70% bigger” than Scotty, said study co-author Jordan Mallon, a research scientist and head of palaeobiology at the Canadian Museum of Nature.“It's fun to think about a 15 tonne T-Rex, but the implications are also interesting from a bio-mechanical or ecological perspective," he said.

2024

